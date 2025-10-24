Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire Accident Rekindles 2013 Mahbubnagar Tragedy

A horrific accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway early Friday, October 24, claimed at least 19 lives when Kaveri Travel Bus burst into flames after colliding with a motorcycle near Chinnatekur village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after midnight. A speeding two-wheeler reportedly struck the moving bus and was dragged underneath it, with its fuel cap open — triggering a massive blaze that quickly engulfed the vehicle. The flames spread so rapidly that many passengers were trapped inside before they could escape.

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen confirmed that 11 passengers and the biker had died on the spot, while several others were feared trapped as rescue operations continued. District Collector A Siri said that the bus was carrying 41 passengers, including the driver and cleaner.

“Teams are on the scene assessing the situation. The condition of some passengers remains unknown,” DIG Praveen said.

Echoes of the 2013 Mahbubnagar Disaster

Friday’s accident has revived grim memories of the 2013 Mahbubnagar bus fire, which killed 45 passengers on the same Hyderabad–Bengaluru route. Investigations at the time had pointed to serious design flaws in the bus models used by private operators.

Among the key issues identified were:

A dangerously low-hanging battery compartment directly beneath the driver’s seat.

A 300-litre fuel tank placed adjacent to the battery, connected to two additional tanks — heightening the risk of fire spread in a crash.

A plywood chassis and flammable interiors, which accelerated fire propagation.

Restricted rear exits due to a rest berth for a second driver, obstructing emergency evacuation.

The inquiry had strongly recommended recalling such bus models, stating they were “designed for European and Japanese conditions, not Indian roads.”

Yet, twelve years later, Friday’s tragedy raises unsettling questions about whether those safety concerns were ever fully addressed.

Safety Oversight and Official Response

Preliminary reports suggest that no fire suppression systems or emergency exits were available in the bus that caught fire. Senior police officials indicated that the vehicle belonged to a private travel operator, with a design similar to those flagged in the 2013 inquiry.

Expressing deep anguish, Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister YS Jagan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The news of the tragic bus fire near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also conveyed condolences and instructed officials in Gadwal district — which borders Kurnool — to assist in relief efforts and coordinate with Andhra authorities.

As rescue teams clear the charred remains of the vehicle, the tragedy stands as another grim reminder of India’s persistent lapses in road safety and transport regulation — one that echoes from 2013 into 2025.