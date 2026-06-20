Kakani flays coalition government

YSRCP has reiterated that the coalition government has been vindictive in foisting false cases against political opponents while welfare has been pushed into the back seat.

Speaking to media here on Saturday former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the coalition government has been foisting false cases against political adversaries and Chandrababu calling on the Sai Krishna’s mother after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit shows how unconcerned the administration is.

Cases were booked against political opponents with the sly motive of keeping them in jail by foisting one case after the other, he said, adding that 27 cases were foisted against him. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Jogi Ramesh were also facing such fake cases which came out from the Red Book Constitution and there is no place for democracy or value for constitution in the government.

They are digging up old cases or making up new ones with TDP cadre ready to file complaints and police quickly reacting which has become a farce of late, he said.

Former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house was attacked. False cases were foisted on Kamireddy Satyanarayana Reddy, who had gone to intercept illegal sand transport, and he was imprisoned for three months despite his ill health.

The Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme shows the aniti-farmer stand of the government as many beneficiaries are left out and the issue of tenant farmers is not considered.



The Annadata Sukhibhava is not being implemented as promised but has been diluted heavily. It was only during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government did farmers get all the benefits from crop insurance, to input subsidy and RBKs serving as guiding points.