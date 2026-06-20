Why Has the Southwest Monsoon Stalled in India?

The unexpected slowdown of the Southwest Monsoon across India has raised concerns among farmers and weather experts. At a time when the monsoon is usually expected to advance rapidly across the country, its progress has suddenly stalled, leading to dry conditions in several regions.

Initially, many believed that the developing El Niño phenomenon was the main reason behind the disruption. However, meteorologists now say that the situation is far more complex and involves multiple weather systems working together.

More Than Just El Niño

Experts explain that while El Niño may be contributing to the current situation, it is not the sole reason for the slowdown in monsoon activity.

Changes in weather patterns over the Pacific Ocean, variations in moisture flow from the Indian Ocean, and imbalances in large-scale wind circulation are all believed to be influencing the monsoon's progress.

Scientists say these combined factors have created conditions that are preventing the monsoon from moving forward at its usual pace.

Lack of Low-Pressure Systems

One of the major reasons identified by meteorologists is the absence of strong low-pressure systems.

Normally, low-pressure areas developing over the Bay of Bengal help pull moisture-laden clouds inland, bringing widespread rainfall. This year, such systems have not formed with sufficient strength or frequency, reducing the movement of rain-bearing clouds into the country.

As a result, rainfall activity has weakened across several regions.

Impact of Western Disturbances

Weather experts have also pointed to unusually active western disturbances over northern India.

These systems have been bringing dry air into parts of the country, reducing atmospheric moisture and creating conditions that are less favorable for cloud formation and rainfall.

The interaction of these dry air masses with the monsoon flow has further weakened the advancement of rain-bearing winds.

Equatorial Weather Patterns Also Playing a Role

Another factor influencing the monsoon is the current behavior of weather systems near the equator.

Meteorologists note that natural atmospheric cycles that typically support the development and strengthening of rain clouds are not operating favorably at the moment. This has limited the formation of large cloud clusters and reduced the chances of widespread rainfall.

Instead of organizing into strong rain systems, moisture clouds are dispersing before they can produce significant precipitation.

Improvement Expected by End of June

Despite the current slowdown, weather agencies remain cautiously optimistic.

Forecasts suggest that conditions may begin improving during the final week of June. Stronger surface winds over the oceans, increased moisture flow from equatorial regions, and more favorable upper-level wind patterns could help revive the monsoon.

However, experts say the speed of recovery will be crucial in determining rainfall patterns for the coming weeks.

Farmers Closely Watching the Situation

The delayed progress of the monsoon has become a major concern for farmers, especially as agricultural activities depend heavily on timely rainfall.

Weather experts emphasize that the current situation highlights how interconnected global and regional climate systems are. Even small changes in atmospheric conditions can significantly affect rainfall across India.

For now, attention remains focused on whether weather conditions will improve soon and help the monsoon regain momentum.

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