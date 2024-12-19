Jagan Declares War Against Chandrababu-led Coalition Government's Failures

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Criticizes Chandrababu and Governance in Andhra Pradesh

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that a "Red Book Constitution" is running in Andhra Pradesh. He accused the state of being plagued by scams one after another. "Chandrababu has completely become a puppet of the system. Sand mafia, liquor mafia... these are the mafias at work," said YS Jagan. In such times, he instructed party leaders to raise their voices and emphasized that this is an opportunity for them to grow as leaders.

Meeting with Former Anantapur District Leaders

YS Jagan met with leaders from the united Anantapur district. During this meeting, he stated, "Within six months of Chandrababu's government, severe opposition emerged. Such strong opposition has never been seen before. While we worked for the betterment of every family, Chandrababu promised more, offering assurances to every household. Many leaders told me we should make similar promises. In the last five years, we brought changes never seen before in history. We implemented our election manifesto completely and treated it with sanctity, fulfilling every promise we made."

YSRCP's Achievements and Failures of Chandrababu's Government

"We brought changes that no one had ever seen before, even amidst challenges like COVID, declining government revenue, and rising expenditures. We didn't make excuses or blame others. The YSRCP is the only party that has implemented its manifesto fully. Chandrababu’s words were believed by only 10% of the people, and that's why his government failed. Some thought, 'Jagan did it, maybe Chandrababu will too.' But even before six months, the frauds and lies of Chandrababu became clear to everyone," YS Jagan remarked.

He continued, "Trusting Chandrababu means inviting trouble, like waking up a puppet or sticking your head in the lion’s mouth. I had said this earlier, and today, it has proven true. Chandrababu promised a feast, but the feast has turned into a disaster. Promised schemes are not coming to fruition, and the existing schemes are disappearing. People are bearing the brunt of the situation, with new charges, like electricity bills, weighing them down."

Scams and Corruption in AP State

YS Jagan accused the state government of running under a "Red Book Constitution" and described a series of scams happening in the state, including sand and liquor mafias. "From every MLA to the Chief Minister, a 'cut' system is in place for every contract. Now, the time has come for us to fight against this corruption. The party leadership is preparing for a united struggle over public issues," he added. "We must fight for the people's issues, which will eventually turn the public opposition to the government into a favorable position for our party."

Farmers and Agriculture Issues

"Farmers are suffering. The ₹13,500 promised to them annually has vanished. Chandrababu had promised ₹20,000 but failed to deliver. Free crop insurance has been discontinued, and the RBK system has been deactivated. Farmers are struggling to get a fair price for their crops, and they are being forced to sell at ₹300-400 lower than the market rate," said YS Jagan. "On December 27, we will hold a protest against electricity charges, and we will show the public the increasing bills by burning them. On January 2, protests will be held on issues like fee reimbursement and housing assistance."

Education and Pending Issues

"In our government, we deposited money directly into mothers' accounts every quarter. But now, fee reimbursements are pending for the last four quarters, and housing assistance bills are also pending. Around ₹3,900 crore is pending, leading to severe difficulties for students who are unable to pay for their education," YS Jagan said. "On January 3, we will organize a party program in district centers to support these issues."

Overcoming Challenges

"During opposition, challenges and losses are inevitable. Cases are filed against us, and we are even thrown into jail. But every struggle has a result. After the dark, light will come. Even when I was jailed for 16 months, and my wife filed bail petitions over 20 times, we did not lose hope. Despite all the challenges, I became the Chief Minister. Everyone should remember this—hard times do not last forever. There is no need to fear. We must face any situation with courage, and Jagananna and the party will always stand by you."

Democracy and Elections

YS Jagan also criticized the undemocratic practices in the recent elections, particularly in the irrigation societies. "No ‘No Due Certificates’ were issued at the secretariat level, and VRAs were brought to the mandal centers with police security to conduct elections. When elections are held like this, do the farmers feel happy? Let’s see."

Vision 2047 and Development Plans

YS Jagan mocked the new "Vision 2047" plan being promoted by Chandrababu. "Before the elections, Chandrababu and the yellow media ridiculed our manifesto. Now, what sense does a Vision 2047 make? Chandrababu is almost 80 years old, and I believe that real vision is about guiding the youth towards development. If we think about how today's children will be in 20 years, that is the real vision. This is what the YSRCP government is doing, bringing competition between government and private schools, signing agreements with Edex for advanced courses, and providing access to courses from world-renowned universities."

Revolutionary Reforms and Future Plans

"In the health sector, we have brought revolutionary reforms, including the Family Doctor and Village Clinic system. We have taken various steps in preventive care. The RBK system itself is a vision, and bringing free crop insurance for every acre is part of that vision. Ensuring minimum support prices for farmers is also part of that vision. All these changes have been made under the YSRCP government," said YS Jagan.

"Before our government came into power, if the government gave one rupee to the people, it would never directly reach them. But under our administration, without any middlemen, we ensured that benefits went directly to the people's accounts. We have delivered services to people's doorsteps through the village secretariat system, which is a great vision. But now, they call it a vision, but in reality, it is just deceit. After Chandrababu came to power, pensions were cut, and new pensions were not granted. In such a situation, we must be ready for a battle," he concluded.