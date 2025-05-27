From IT Minister to Shadow CM: Is Lokesh Unofficially Running Andhra Pradesh?

De-facto Chief Minister, Minister of all departments, leader of the TDP — these are just some of the labels that have become increasingly associated with Nara Lokesh.

While TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has not officially declared a political heir, recent developments have only reinforced speculation that Lokesh — currently the IT and HRD Minister and TDP General Secretary — is being positioned to take over.

Recently, TDP senior leader Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao made a statement indicating that someone other than Chandrababu Naidu is making key decisions.

Though he refrained from naming the individual, there’s little doubt about whom he was referring to.

In May, Lokesh attended two major events: the foundation-laying ceremony for ReNew Power’s ₹22,000 crore renewable energy facility and LG’s ₹5,000 crore manufacturing unit in Sri City — while Chandrababu Naidu took part in Swachh Bharat programs in Kurnool district.

While promoting cleanliness is certainly important, the Chief Minister’s decision to let his son — who officially holds only the IT and HRD portfolio — represent the state at major investment events has raised serious eyebrows.

Speculation is rife that Chandrababu Naidu is laying the groundwork to formally announce Lokesh’s elevation. Resistance from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also seems unlikely, as both the TDP and JSP leaderships appear keen to keep each other in good humour.

It has emerged that Lokesh is virtually involved in matters concerning all government departments – hence the tag ‘Minister of all departments’. He is said to be actively making financial decisions and approving tenders.

In what appears to be a power consolidation move, Lokesh has also assumed control over the Home Department, aggressively pushing for the implementation of the Red Book rule across the State.

While Lokesh may present himself as a ‘master of all trades,’ senior party leaders have expressed concern over his evident lack of administrative experience.

According to reports, Chandrababu Naidu has been under familial pressure to elevate Lokesh. A section of the TDP even urged the party leadership to appoint him as Deputy Chief Minister. However, the proposal was shelved due to a lack of consensus among TDP’s allies — Jana Sena and the BJP.

Even before the TDP formed the government, Lokesh had taken several steps to consolidate power within the party. During his Yuva Galam padayatra, the 42-year-old made multiple promises — reportedly without consulting the party leadership.

Now, it is believed that Chandrababu Naidu is preparing to name Lokesh as the TDP Working President. The announcement is expected during the three-day TDP plenary event, Mahanadu, which commenced on May 27.