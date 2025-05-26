Insta Love Turns Tragic: 40-Year-Old Woman, 25-Year-Old Man Die by Suicide

In a shocking incident in Visakhapatnam, a couple ended their lives, reportedly following a petty quarrel.

According to reports, a 40-year-old woman, identified as Padma, befriended 25-year-old Suresh, who worked at a mobile shop, through Instagram.

Married and a mother of two, Padma grew increasingly attached to Suresh and eventually moved in with him. Her husband filed a police complaint, after which she returned to her home in Srikalahasti.

Padma’s son is reportedly working as a medical representative, while her daughter is in the final year of her undergraduate studies.

However, in November last year, Padma left her family again and reportedly married Suresh, despite resistance from his family.

The couple settled in Kailasagiri Colony in Visakhapatnam and were said to have frequent arguments.

On May 22, Padma allegedly died by suicide after Suresh reportedly scolded her for wasting food. Upon discovering Padma’s death, Suresh is said to have consumed pesticide.

The incident came to light when neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from their home. Police rushed to the scene and found the couple inside. Suresh was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.