Hyderabad to Bapatla Bus Overturns in Palnadu

Another bus accident rocked Andhra Pradesh early on Monday (November 10), raising fresh concerns over road safety in the state. A passenger bus operated by Morning Star Agency lost control and turned sideways at Reddygudem in Palnadu district’s Rajupalem mandal.

The vehicle was traveling from Hyderabad to Bapatla when the mishap occurred. Fortunately, all 30 passengers on board were safely evacuated without any major injuries.

According to preliminary reports, the bus rammed into a set of pipes placed along the roadside for ongoing construction work before skidding and falling sideways. Passengers managed to exit through the emergency door, preventing what could have been a serious tragedy.

This incident comes just weeks after a Volvo sleeper bus operated by V Kaveri Travels collided with a motorcycle on NH-44 near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district’s Kallur mandal. That tragic crash, which occurred when the bus was heading to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, claimed the lives of 19 people.

In another recent case, 19 individuals were killed when a truck carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana State RTC bus near Mirjaguda village, close to Chevella in Rangareddy district.

Several such accidents have been reported in recent weeks across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While Monday’s mishap caused no fatalities, the growing number of bus accidents has intensified public concern about the safety protocols followed by both private operators and government transport services.