Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning in Several Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert in Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours, warning of possible flash floods. The state has been reeling under torrential rainfall for the past two days.

The downpour is due to a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, as well as the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coasts.

As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to persist over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, and Interior Karnataka during the next 4–5 days.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Rayalaseema on August 14, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from August 14 to 19, with isolated very heavy rain in these regions on August 14.

Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, are expected over South Peninsular India on August 14. Light to moderate rain at most places, with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana during the next five days.

The IMD has issued a flash flood warning for East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, and Yanam.

Following the incessant rainfall, the first flood warning has been sounded at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, which is receiving over five lakh cusecs of water. All 70 gates have been lifted to release the water downstream.

In the past 24 hours, Eluru recorded 22 cm of rainfall, followed by Mummidivaram (18 cm) and Amalapuram (13 cm).

Warnings have also been issued for seaports in Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Machilipatnam. Fishermen have been advised to remain ashore.