Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release: Premiere Show Turns Into Nightmare for AP Police

As Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu released on Thursday (July 24), premiere shows held across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night (July 23) turned into a security nightmare for the police.

At Revathi Theatre in Machilipatnam, where a premiere show was scheduled for 9:30 pm, hundreds of frenzied fans gathered, far exceeding the theatre's capacity. Viral videos on social media show fans breaching police rope parties, leading to chaos. In the commotion, glass doors at the theatre entrance were shattered, prompting police to resort to a lathi charge to restore order.

Similar scenes unfolded in Kadapa city, where fans caused a ruckus at Raja Theatre. Groups of unruly youths created a nuisance on motorcycles, and tensions escalated when clashes broke out within the crowd. Despite repeated attempts, police were unable to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, security was intensified at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad — the site of a recent tragedy where a woman died and her son sustained serious head injuries during a stampede at the release of Pushpa 2: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu had been in the making for five years. Its prolonged production was largely due to Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments. This marks his first film release since taking office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Initial reviews suggest the film has been a major disappointment for Pawan Kalyan’s fans.