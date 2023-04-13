Guntur: Rare Tumor Removed Free Of Cost Under YSR ArogyaSri

Guntur: Doctors in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) identified and removed a rare tumor from a patient’ stomach successfully and saved his life, that too free of cost under the YSR ArogyaSri scheme.

As per reports in Sakshi only two such cases have been reported so far in the world medical journals.

The doctors of the Second Unit of General Surgery department successfully performed a very difficult operation and saved the patient's life. Professor Dr. Ekula Kiran Kumar shared the details about this to the media on Wednesday.

Nelaturi Samson John Sunil, a resident of Vijayawada was taken to Vijayawada GGH for treatment as his health condition worsened over a period of time and he was unable to get out of bed. Doctors immediately gave him a blood transfusion and after his health improved a little, medical tests were conducted. They discovered that he had Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the lower part of his stomach. His family tried to get his surgery done at corporate hospitals but to no avail and later he was taken to Guntur GGH on March 14.

After examining the reports, Dr.Kiran Kumar said that the GIST was located near the small intestine Duodenum and Jejunum junction in the first part of the small intestine. This kind of a medical condition was reported only in two medical journals in the world.

As there were no proper medical guidelines on how to address or cure this,the Guntur doctors discussed this among themselves and bravely took the step of removing the GIST. The patient was operated on 25 March and the Guntur GGH General Surgery doctors successfully removed the GIST.

This surgery which would cost up to Rs.10 Lakh in private hospitals was done completely free of cost under the Dr.YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

Doctors Chalam, Naga Santosh, Vamsidhar, Anusha, Venugopal, Koti, and Anasthestists Mahesh Babu, Anand Babu, Alekhya, Keerthi, Raghava, Kavitha participated were party of Dr.Kiran Kumar’s team who conducted the rare operation.