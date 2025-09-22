GST Utsav Begins: YS Jagan Calls Reforms Revolutionary, Consumer-Friendly

As the new GST slabs came into effect on Monday (September 22), coinciding with the start of Navratri, YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed it as a revolutionary step towards a simpler and fairer tax system.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “It is a commendable move to make goods & services simpler and more affordable for every citizen.”

Acknowledging that there might be minor glitches during implementation, he expressed hope that the benefits of restructured GST rates reach the end consumers. “This will surely give the necessary impetus to consumption and investment in the economy,” he added.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during his Independence Day speech on August 15, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that goods will now fall under two major GST slabs – 5% and 18%.

Dubbed as next-generation GST or "GST Bachat Utsav," India’s revamped GST system was rolled out on Monday, reducing taxes on around 370 products, including daily essentials and lifesaving medicines.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the overhaul aims to inject approximately Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy by increasing consumers’ disposable income.

Over 50 items, including UHT milk, khakhras, pre-packaged paneer, and breads such as chapatis and parathas, will now fall under a zero-tax bracket under the new structure.

Launching a nationwide "GST Utsav" from the first day of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a festival of savings for the people of India.

In his address to the nation, he said that from September 22, people would be able to buy their favourite items at lower prices as the new GST rates take effect. “Next-gen GST reforms being implemented from tomorrow—it is like a ‘GST saving festival,’” PM Modi said.

He observed that the implementation of next-generation GST reforms from September 22 will be a "double bonanza" for the poor, neo-middle class, and middle class, as the reforms would "significantly ease the cost of living while boosting the aspirations of millions."