Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a global technology hub has received a major boost with Google announcing plans to establish a full-stack Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in the city as part of its $15 billion infrastructure investment in India. The announcement by Google CEO Sundar Pichai is being seen as a significant step forward in realizing the long-term vision set during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to position Vizag as a premier destination for technology and digital infrastructure.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consistently emphasized transforming Visakhapatnam into Andhra Pradesh’s technology and executive capital, focusing on attracting global investments in IT, data centers, and emerging technologies. His government laid the groundwork by promoting Vizag’s strategic advantages, including its coastal connectivity, robust infrastructure potential, and availability of skilled talent.

Google’s proposed AI hub will feature gigawatt-scale compute capacity, making it one of the most advanced AI infrastructure facilities in the region. This massive computing ecosystem will support next-generation AI applications, large-scale data processing, and cloud-based services for global and domestic markets.

A key component of the project is the establishment of a subsea cable gateway in Vizag, which will significantly enhance international digital connectivity. This will improve data speeds, reliability, and global network integration, further strengthening Vizag’s position as a critical digital gateway.

Industry experts note that the foundations laid during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration played a crucial role in attracting such transformative investments. His push to develop Vizag as a technology-driven growth center, combined with policy support and infrastructure planning, helped create confidence among global technology leaders.

Google’s decision to invest in Visakhapatnam marks a major milestone, not only for Andhra Pradesh but also for India’s expanding role in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. The development is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, accelerate digital innovation, and firmly establish Vizag as a global hub for AI and advanced technology.