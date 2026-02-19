AI Impact Summit 2026: Galgotias University Faces Row Over Chinese Robot

Galgotias University was reportedly asked by authorities to vacate its stall at the AI Impact Summit on February 18, a day after controversy erupted over a robotic dog displayed at its booth. Government sources said the action followed allegations that the university showcased a Chinese-made robot as its own innovation.

The robotic dog, introduced at the summit under the name “Orion,” drew criticism on social media after observers claimed it resembled the Unitree Go2, a commercially available quadruped robot developed by China-based Unitree Robotics. The model is reportedly sold globally for around $2,800 (approximately ₹2.3 lakh).

The issue triggered widespread backlash, with critics accusing the university of misrepresenting imported technology as indigenous innovation at a national AI platform.

Investment Claims Under Scrutiny

During the summit, a university representative highlighted a ₹350-crore investment aimed at building a robust artificial intelligence ecosystem on campus. The display was intended to showcase advancements and student-led innovation in AI.

However, the controversy overshadowed the institution’s presentation, drawing attention away from the broader objectives of the event.

Government Response

IT Secretary S Krishnan addressed the issue, stating that the government did not want any disputes to distract from the summit’s purpose. He stressed that only genuine and authentic work should be presented at such platforms.

“Our intention is not to promote misinformation or plagiarism,” he said, reiterating the importance of transparency.

University’s Clarification

Professor Neha Singh responded to the allegations, saying the confusion may have arisen due to unclear communication. She clarified that the university never claimed to have manufactured the robotic dog.

“We introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. We cannot claim that we manufactured it,” she said, adding that she had no information about being asked to vacate the summit and that the university team remained present at the venue.

In an official statement issued earlier, Galgotias University denied building the robotic dog and described the allegations as part of a “propaganda campaign.” The university reiterated that its focus remains on nurturing future innovators capable of developing such technologies in India.