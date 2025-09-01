Ganesh Visarjan: Six Killed in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Expresses Shock

Tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh as six people, including a nine-year-old boy, died in two separate instances during the Ganesh Visarjan festivities on Sunday (August 31).

Four people died in the hamlet of Thurpu Talla village in Narsapuram mandal of West Godavari district, when a tractor ran over them. Three people died on the spot, while another individual succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi stated that about 8 pm, the tractor driver got down to drink water, when an individual, identified as Ivana Raju, took over the steering wheel and drove the vehicle negligently. He rammed the vehicle into people dancing in front of the tractor. The negligence resulted in the death of four people. The deceased were identified as K Dinesh (9), G Murali (40), Ivana Suryanarayana (60), and Tirumala Narsimha Murthy (36).

In another incident reported at Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, a four-wheeler ran over a group of people during the immersion procession. Two people were killed instantly, while four others sustained severe injuries and were shifted to Paderu government hospital.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was in an inebriated condition. Locals thrashed the driver before handing him over to the police.

A pall of gloom descended on the two villages as news about the accidents surfaced.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the accidents and conveyed deep condolences to the families of the deceased.

Terming the accidents deeply tragic, he said the deaths have shaken him. Further, he appealed to the government to support the bereaved families and provide better treatment to the injured.