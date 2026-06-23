Gade Sai Krishna Case: CI Nagaraju Held After YS Jagan Questions Delay in Arrests

Within hours of YS Jagan's post on X questioning the Andhra Pradesh coalition government over the Gade Sai Krishna case and the lack of arrests and growing criticism from YSRCP leaders, the AP government and police have bowed down to the pressure. The police finally moved forward with the action in the investigation, leading to the arrest of suspended CI Nagaraju.

Suspended Krishnalanka Circle Inspector (CI) Nagaraju, who is facing allegations in the case, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The arrest, however, was accompanied by tense scenes at Nagaraju's residence.

On Tuesday. According to reports, the SIT visited his house as part of its ongoing investigation. Upon noticing the arrival of the police team, Nagaraju's family members and supporters allegedly attempted to prevent officers from carrying out their duties.

The situation soon turned volatile, leading to heated arguments and a brief scuffle between the police and those gathered at the residence. As tensions escalated, additional police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

After dispersing those who were allegedly obstructing the investigation, SIT officials entered the residence and took Nagaraju into custody. Sources said he was being shifted to a police guest house for questioning. Following medical examinations, he is likely to be produced before a court. An official statement from the police regarding Nagaraju's arrest is still awaited.

Sai Krishna Missing Case Under Intense Scrutiny

The disappearance of Gade Sai Krishna, a young man from Krishnalanka, has become one of the most widely discussed cases in the Telugu states. Amid suspicions that the case could involve a custodial death, a special investigation team has been conducting an extensive probe.

Investigators are reportedly gathering crucial evidence and examining the role of several individuals connected to the case. Serious allegations have also surfaced that Nagaraju may have tampered with or destroyed CCTV footage from the Krishnalanka Police Station, considered a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

Additionally, suspicions have been raised that Sai Krishna's body may have been secretly cremated following an alleged lock-up death, though these claims are yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities continue to investigate all angles of the case as the SIT intensifies its probe. The Gade Sai Krishna missing case has sparked widespread attention across the Telugu states.

YS Jagan's X Post

Mr. @ncbn Garu, is Sai Krishna dead or alive? If he is dead, where is his body? An FIR was registered four days ago. Why aren't any arrests made yet ? — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 22, 2026

Also Read: Sai Krishna Dead or Alive? YS Jagan Demands Answers from AP Govt