AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to incorporate state-of-the-art technology in revenue-generating departments, to ensure transparency and reduce the scope for corruption,

The Chief Minister had conducted a high-level review meeting with officials on revenue-generating departments and stated that the use of technology would improve efficiency and improvise services to taxpayers with full transparency. He also instructed officials to conduct a study and submit a detailed report by the next review.

The Chief Minister said that hoardings should be placed at universities, colleges and educational institutions with the toll-free number and mock drills should be conducted every 15 days in each district on drug prevention programs and the functioning of the toll-free number. Officials said that special measures should be taken to bring better policies in the transport department. On this occasion, the officials of various departments explained to the Chief Minister how far the goals have been achieved in the financial year ended and the goals set for this financial year.

Officials told the chief Minister that AP performed better in terms of revenue growth of commercial taxes as compared to last year. They said that AP is in a better position than Karnataka and Maharashtra. While 27.51 percent growth was recorded in Karnataka, 24.4 percent in Maharashtra and 25.29 percent was recorded in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2022-23, the commercial tax revenue of the state has reached 93.24 percent of the target of Rs.51,481 crore, and the target for this financial year (2023-24) is Rs.60,191 crore.

Meanwhile, the Stamps and Registrations Department's revenue has shot up to Rs 8,071 crore in 2022-23 when compared to Rs 4,725 crore in 2018-19 while the Mines and Geology Department has earned a revenue of Rs 4,756 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 4,500 crore set for 2022-23.

Similarly, the Transport Department recorded revenue of Rs 4,294 crore, achieving 95.4 per cent of the target while Rs 7,000 crore has been set as the goal for the current fiscal year.

Reduced consumption of liquor and beer

Liquor and beer consumption decreased by 12.61 percent in 2022-23 as compared to 2018-19. and 57.87 percent less beer consumption in 2022-23 when compared to 2018-19.

-384.3 lakh cases of liquor consumption in 2018-19.

-335.9 lakh cases of liquor in consumption 2022-23.

-277.1 lakh cases of beer consumption in 2018-19.

-116.7 lakh cases of beer consumption in 2022–23.

Transport department officials said that the revenue of Rs.4,294.12 crores in 2022-23 was generated and reached 95.42 percent of the target. While the revenue in 2018-19 was Rs.3,224.98 crore, in 2023-24 we have targeted Rs.6,999.42 crore, they said.

Officials informed the CM that Andhra Pradesh was better placed than Karnataka and Maharashtra in tax collection, logging a growth rate of 25.2 per cent and achieving 93 per cent -- Rs 51,481 crore -- of the last fiscal's target, while Rs 60,191 crore has been set as the goal for fiscal year 2023-24.

According to officials, targets are being reached by the efficient use of data analytics and the introduction of automation between various departments to keep an eye on tax evaders. Officials said that the focus was being done to prevent leakages and achieve the target through comprehensive monitoring. According to the CM's directives, they are improving the work style through data analytics, automation, coordination with departments, vigilance against tax evasion, and methods to increase efficiency.

Deputy CM (Excise Minister) K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Special CSs Nirab Kumar Prasad, Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary of Mines Department Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Shyama Rao, Principal Secretary of Home Department Harish Kumar Gupta, Secretary of Transport Department Pradyumna, PCCF Y. Madhusudan Reddy, Commercial Taxes Secretary Gulzar, Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, Municipal Commissioner Koteswara Rao, Stamps, Registrations Commissioner Ramakrishna, Sales Tax Special Commissioner Abhishikt Kishore, Additional DGs N. Sanjay, Ravishankar Vasu Reddy MD Ayyannar, AP Beverages Corporation. , Mines Director V.G.Venkata Reddy and other high officials participated in the review meeting.

