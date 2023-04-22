Trader found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Patna

Patna, April 22 (IANS) A trader was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Qila Maidan in Patna, a police official said on Saturday.

Trader Nikhil Jalan (41), having shops in upscale Heera Palace market near Dak Bunglow Chowk, had last interacted with his daughter who is studying in Bangalore over phone.

"We are registering the statements of Jalan's family members. The reason is yet to be ascertained. No suicide note has been recovered," said Gaurishankar Gupta, SHO of Chowk police station.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem in PMCH Patna," Gupta said.

Nikhil Jalan is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

