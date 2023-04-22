Six from Kapil Sangwan gang nabbed for BJP leader Surendra Matiala's murder in Delhi

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Delhi Police have apprehended six members of Kapil Sangwan gang, including two juveniles, in connection with the murder of city BJP leader Surender Matiala in Delhi Dwarka on April 14, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Sohit alias Sachin (25), Yogesh Kumar (30), both residents of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Arun Chand (19) and Deepak Berwa (19), residents of Delhi's Palam Colony.

On April 14, two unidentified men had entered the office of Surender, district president Najafgarh Kishan Morcha of BJP Unit, and fired upon him leading to his death.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that several CCTV Cameras were analysed to identify the culprits and the team zeroed on four suspects, who were found on two bikes and two of them fired on deceased while the other two were also present near the spot.

"One of the bikes was found to be stolen from the Dwarka South area. One team also started analysing the CCTV footage of the spot from where the said bike was stolen which led to the identification of Arun, Deepak and two juveniles," said the DCP.

Human intelligence and technical surveillance revealed that absconding criminal Kapil Sangwan was the main conspirator behind this murder case.

"Sangwan, along with Rohit, planned this murder. Rohit roped in his brother Sohit, Yogesh and others in the whole conspiracy. Rohit also allegedly involved two criminals from Rajasthan to commit the incident," said the DCP.

Sohit was caught by the police after raids. "He played a key support role in the conspiracy. Four other accused Arun, Deepak and two juveniles were apprehended. Later on, main shooter Yogesh Kumar was arrested from Chandigarh on the intervening night of April 20-21. One sophisticated pistol and five bullets were recovered from his possession," said the official.

The DCP claimed that the desperate act was committed by absconding criminal Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, to assert his presence in the area and revive his dwindling group as most of his associates are in jail under MCOCA.

