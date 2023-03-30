Eluru: Duronto Express Train Crashes Into SUV At RailwayGate Near Bhimadole Junction

Eluru: A long-distance nonstop Duronto express train hit an SUV at a railway gate in the early hours of Thursday morning at Bhimadole mandal, while going from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. The incident took place in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh and resulted in a major delay of several trains passing through the route for more than six hours

As per reports, the railway crossing gate was closed at Bhimadole junction with the arrival of Duronto express at around 3 am. A few people who were in the Bolero vehicle which was speeding crashed into the closed gate. and landed on the tracks. Seeing the train coming the inmates in the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

The train collided with the car while passing the junction resulting in the car being destroyed completely and the front part of the train's engine being slightly damaged.

Railway authorities were called and another engine was brought and coupled to the train. The passengers meanwhile had to take alternate routes to reach their destination and trains on the route were running late due to the accident.

The Railway police are investigating this case and are on the lookout for those who fled from the vehicle. Further details are awaited.