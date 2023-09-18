Devotees Slam TDP Worker for Protesting Naidu’s Arrest in Tirumala 

Tirumala: The TDP workers are leaving no stone unturned to gain sympathy for their party chief Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested and lodged in Rajahmundry central prison in connection with the Rs 371 crore fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from Skill Development Corporation.

Recently, a TDP worker received widespread criticism for staging a protest against Naidu’s arrest in the premises of Tirumala shrine. The unnamed worker was seen holding a TDP flag. The photo of the workers inside Tirumala soon went viral on social media. The people have strongly reacted to the TDP worker’s shenanigans and have demanded the TTD authorities to take action against him for using the temple premises to make a political statement.

