Deputy CM or Movie Star? Pawan Kalyan’s Return to Films — A Betrayal of Voter Trust!

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and president of the Janasena Party, has shifted his interests and priorities towards films. He recently wrapped up the shooting of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Now, Pawan has joined the film shooting of the OG movie. It is buzzed that Pawan Kalyan would also kickstart his new movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh with director Harish Shankar. This might be music to Pawan's fans, but it is going to be a shocker to the people who voted for him and also those who didn't vote for him. The people of AP are in shock with their Deputy CM turning towards films.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan is not just the Pithapuram MLA. He is a minister in the coalition government and he is the incumbent Deputy CM of the state. If he shifts his interests and priorities to films and acting, it will be a gross injustice to the people who have voted for him.

Before elections, Pawan Kalyan claimed to be a responsible leader, a politician who would protect the interests of the people. Whereas now, Pawan has taken a clear volte-face. He is back on the sets of his movies.

Pawan might claim that he is doing films for his income, to fulfill his previous commitments, to come to the rescue of his film producers and directors, and to entertain his fans. The moot question remains unanswered: What about his voters? What about the people of AP? Will Pawan do justice to the people?