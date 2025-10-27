Cyclone Montha: Krishna District Sets Up 24x7 Control Rooms and Helplines

The Krishna district administration has taken proactive measures to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Montha. To ensure seamless coordination and relief operations, control rooms have been set up at various levels, including the Collectorate, divisional, and mandal headquarters. These control rooms will operate 24/7, providing essential updates, guidance, and emergency assistance to the public.

Control Room Numbers

The district administration has published the following control room numbers for public use:

Collector's Office: 08672-252572

Machilipatnam RDO Office: 08672-252486

Gudivada RDO Office: 08674-243693

Vuyyuru RDO Office: 08676-232589

Additionally, control rooms have been established at each Tahsildar office to facilitate a swift local-level response.

Holiday Declared for Educational Institutions

District Collector DK Balaji has declared a three-day holiday for all government and private educational institutions, including residential and gurukul schools, from October 27 to 29. The move is to secure the safety of students and staff.

Central Command and Control Room

A Central Command and Control Room has also been established at the NTR Collectorate with a helpline number (91549-70454). Equivalents have also been put into place at Vijayawada (0866-2574454), Nandigama (7893053534), and Tiruvuru (8309836215) RDO offices.

The district administration appeals to the public to remain updated and adopt safety measures in order to reduce the effects of the cyclone.

Also read: Sainik School Admissions 2026–27: Apply for Classes 6 and 9 at aissee.nta.nic.in