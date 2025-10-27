Cyclone Montha: Heavy Rains in AP on Oct 27, 28 - School Holidays Declared

A cyclone named Montha has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced. The system intensified into a major cyclone around midnight and is currently moving west-northwest at a speed of about 16 km per hour.

According to the IMD, the cyclone is presently centered about 680 km southeast of Kakinada and 710 km southeast of Visakhapatnam. It is expected to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow morning.

The department forecasts that Montha will make landfall near Kakinada on October 28, with wind speeds likely to reach 90–100 km per hour at the time of landfall.

Under the cyclone’s influence, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28. Authorities have urged residents in coastal areas to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories. Holidays have been declared for schools, colleges and all educational institutions in the cyclone-affected districts.