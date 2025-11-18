Cold Wave Alert for AP and Telangana: Temperatures To Drop From November 18–20, IMD Warns

The weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continues to remain unusual as both severe cold winds and rainfall are affecting several regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to fall even further between November 18 and 20, 2025, due to a combination of cold winds and a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Cold Wave Warning for Telangana

IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts including Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Adilabad.

A cold wave is likely to affect several parts of Telangana on November 18.

Temperatures dropped to 7°C in Asifabad, Komaram Bheem, and Sangareddy.

Several districts including Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Siddipet, and Nizamabad recorded 8°C.

Bhupalpally recorded 9°C, while Warangal and Hanumakonda reported 12°C.

The IMD has warned that the minimum temperature may fall 4–5°C below normal over the next two days.

Temperatures Drop in Andhra Pradesh

Cold conditions are also being felt in many parts of AP.

Minumuluru (Alluri district) recorded the lowest temperature at 6°C.

Araku recorded 7.3°C, and Paderu touched 8°C.

Dense fog has also been reported in several agency areas as temperatures continue to drop.

National-Level Alerts

IMD has also issued cold wave warnings for western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Telangana, and Vidarbha from November 18 to 20, 2025.

Residents are advised to stay warm, avoid early morning exposure, and follow weather updates regularly.

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