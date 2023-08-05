CM YS Jagan to Shift Administration to Vizag Soon: YV Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: The outgoing TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would relocate to the executive capital of Vizag soon. He said owing to some legal issues, the capital shift has been delayed.

Addressing the media persons here on Saturday, the North Andhra districts regional incharge Subba Reddy said YS Jagan will shift administration to the executive capital in the coming two to three months. He termed Vizag as South India’s Mumbai city.

On this occasion, the YSRCP leader reacted to the clashes that broke out during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) programme led by party chief Chandrababu Naidu in Punganur town of Annamaya district on Friday. Refuting the allegations that the party workers became the cause for clashes, Subba Reddy said Naidu is a politically weak leader and we don’t need to waste our energy in targeting him. The YSRCP leader said after a thorough drubbing in 2019 Assembly elections, the TDP chief confined himself to the home and now he’s coming out in public. He also criticised the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for changing his positions based on political expediency.

