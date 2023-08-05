Migrant Muslims also evicted in Assam during Gopinath Bordoloi’s tenure: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 5 (IANS) Even though the Assam Chief Minister has been widely criticised for the state government’s eviction drives which allegedly targeted the Muslim community, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Gopinath Bordoloi also did the same thing during his stint as the first chief minister of the state.

“Bordoloi firmly evicted migrant Muslims from government land during his term as the chief minister. A parallel can be drawn between the eviction carried out by Bordoloi and the current regime in the state,” Sarma said while speaking at a programme in Guwahati on Saturday.

“On becoming the chief minister for the first time in 1938 after the fall of the Syed Muhammad Saadulla government in the Assam province, 'Lokpariya' Gopinath Bordoloi made sincere attempts at protecting the indigenous ethnicities of Assam from the migrant Muslim population, securing the grazing reserves and reserve forests from the illegal occupation of the migrant Muslim populations,” he added.

He also claimed that Bordoloi’s role later helped to create tribal belts and blocks in Assam.

Sarma said, Gopinath Bordoloi played a pivotal role in preserving the unique identity and culture of the Assamese community by resolutely opposing the Cabinet Mission’s Grouping Formula.” He further lauded Bordoloi for his role in securing the rights of the indigenous population of the state.

“Gopinath Bordoloi took an active part in the nation’s freedom struggle and was deeply influenced by the political ideology and works of Mahatma Gandhi. During the course of the freedom struggle, he was imprisoned numerous times by the colonial regime. Gopinath Bordoloi, during his lifetime, worked relentlessly for the betterment of Assam and its residents,” the Chief Minister added.

For the past couple of years, the Assam government has been observing Lok Kalyan Divas as a mark of tribute to Gopinath Bordoloi on his death anniversaries through which state government employees who had displayed exemplary dedication towards their assigned duties are honoured with awards.

This year, a total of 81 employees were selected for the awards.

Sarma said that dedicated employees of the government are honoured with awards so that they remain motivated and continue to render dedicated services. Those conferred awards get an extension of service period, he added.

The event was also attended by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, state ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ranoj Pegu and other dignitaries.

