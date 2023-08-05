'Not in good taste': Assam CM slams Rahul citing SC remarks

Guwahati, Aug 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, referring to remarks of the Supreme Court, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Modi surname remark, saying they were "not in good taste".

Taking to Twitter, Sarma shared the apex court order in this case.

He wrote: "The Supreme Court states - the utterances by Rahul Gandhi are not in good taste; a person in public life is expected to exercise a degree of restraint while making public speeches and he ought to have been more careful.

"The order has a clear reference to Rahul Gandhi's 2019 contempt case in the Supreme Court underlining his credibility as a repeat offender," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister further said: "The SC makes it clear that the stay will not influence the ongoing appeal process at the lower court."

Earlier on Friday, Sarma criticised Rahul Gandhi and posted on Twitter: "Heights of duplicity! You abuse the judiciary when you get convicted, and when the same judiciary grants you bail, you say justice has prevailed."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.