Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Enters Lunar Orbit: ISRO 

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, was successfully pushed into the Lunar Orbit at 7 pm on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The guiding task of Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) of the spacecraft was successfully completed at Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru which marked a major milestone in India’s space exploration efforts.The country’s third lunar mission has completed two-thirds of its journey to the moon.

India launched it’s Chandrayaan-3 onboard the LVM-3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on July 14. The third moon mission will embark on a difficult journey in the coming days before it reaches the lunar surface. The Chandrayaan-3 will reach the moon’s orbit as well as attempt to make a soft-landing on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”

🙂 Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023

The successful landing by Chandrayaan-3 will catapult India in the elite club of countries United States, China and the former Soviet Union who have accomplished this feat. In addition to this, the moon mission will likely have a positive impact on India’s share in the global space industry which is hovering around 2 percent.

Also Read: TSRTC Merger Bill: Telangana Guv Holds Talks with TSRTC Staff After Protest March to Raj Bhavan

