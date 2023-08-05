J&K DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday reviewed the preparation and security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day functions across J&K.

DGP has sought reports from officers about security and traffic arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and incident free Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police in statement said that the DGP discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of ID function and directed to ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time.

The police said that emerging challenges and their counter measures were threadbare discussed during the meeting.

The DGP has also stressed for updating and refreshing of different databases regarding the activities of anti national elements including OGWs.

“He directed for extra vigilance and precautions to be maintained for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations at main venues besides at all other places,” the police statement said.

The DGP said that attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir do continue.

The DGP has also expressed grief on the martyrdom of three Army jawans on Friday in an encounter at Kulgam and observed two minutes silence.

