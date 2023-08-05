Hyderabad: The employees and Mazdoor Unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan on Saturday to demand the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her nod to the state government to present the TSRTC merger bill in the ongoing session.

The Governor has sought time to study the TSRTC Bill, 2023 and it is reported that Soundararajan has raised her objection on five points in the bill.

On Monday, the Telangana cabinet announced its decision to absorb the 43,000 employees of RTC into government service which will make the staff of state transporter eligible for all the benefits being enjoyed by other regular government employees.

In order to press their demand, the RTC staff including women held a march from Ambedkar statue to Raj Bhavan. The protesters went to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor who is currently visiting Puducherry. After learning of the protest back in Hyderabad, Tamilisai Soundararajan held a video conference with the RTC union leaders and heard their grievances on the provisions of TSRTC Bill, 2023. According to the union leader Thomas Reddy they put across their demands to the Governor during their one-hour video call. Reddy said the talks with the Governor were positive and they were hoping for an expected outcome.

Interacted with #TSRTC Employees JAC and two union represetives. Heard their grievances on the provisions of #TSRTC bill, through Video Conference. గౌరవనీయులైన గవర్నర్ TSRTC ఉద్యోగుల JAC మరియు సంఘాలతో వీడియో కాన్ఫరెన్స్ ద్వారా సంభాషించారు మరియు TSRTC బిల్లులోని నిబంధనలపై… pic.twitter.com/GkGVeZBzFV — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) August 5, 2023

The RTC suspended the bus services across the state and its employees stayed away from work from 6 am to 8 am to protest the delay from the Governor in granting permission to the state government to table the TSRTC (Absorption of Employees into government service) Bill, 2023 in the ongoing monsoon session of Telangana Assembly.

