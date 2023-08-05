RTC Bandh: TSRTC Workers Suspend Buses State-Wide

TSRTC workers have organized a protest against Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan over stalling the TSRTC merger bill. Telangana Mazdoor Union has called for a protest across the State. On Saturday, they suspended buses across the State for two hours from 6 AM to 8 AM.

The TSRTC employees have staged a protest at their own depots and expressed their anger and dissatisfaction regarding the merger bill being stalled by the Governor. The TSRTC workers will be wearing black badges during their duty hours from today until their demands are met.

TMC General Secretary Thomas Reddy has informed all the workers to assemble at the famous Necklace Road in Hyderabad at 11 AM to stage a public protest. All the workers will be marching toward Raj Bhavan to raise their concerns and voice their grievances.

Thomas Reddy and all the TSRTC workers of various districts are urging the Governor to asset to the introduction of the bill in the Assembly.