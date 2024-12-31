Chandrababu: Richest CM in India, Meteoric Rise of CBN’s Wealth

In a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been recognized as the wealthiest CM in India, with an extraordinary net worth of ₹931 crore. His wealth is largely driven by ₹810 crore in movable assets and ₹121 crore in immovable assets, placing him far ahead of his peers in the country.

Naidu is followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, whose net worth stands at ₹332 crore, while Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rounds off the top three with a total asset value of ₹51 crore. This stark contrast highlights the considerable financial standing of Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in comparison to other states.

One of the key contributors to Naidu’s wealth is his association with Heritage Foods, one of India’s leading dairy product companies. The company’s stock has seen a significant surge in recent weeks, with its price soaring by 100% in just 12 trading sessions between May 23 and early June 2024. From a starting point of ₹354, Heritage Foods’ shares rose to an intraday high of ₹727, demonstrating remarkable growth.

Some key performance highlights of Heritage Foods stock include:

A 100% rise in just 12 trading sessions

A remarkable 55.8% increase in just five days

Reaching a 52-week high of ₹659 on June 7, 2024

This meteoric rise in the stock price coincided with Naidu’s return to power as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister. The surge in Heritage Foods’ stock has significantly contributed to Naidu’s financial ascent, making him the richest Chief Minister in India today.