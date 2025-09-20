Chandrababu Naidu Selling Private Colleges, Silencing Protests: YS Jagan

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took strong exception to the clampdown on protests launched by the party on Friday (September 19) against the privatization of medical colleges in the State.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YS Jagan hit out at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and demanded to know why silent protests organized by YSRCP’s leaders and youth wing were being brutally suppressed.

“Why the lathi-charge? Why the house arrests and detentions? Is there any real democracy in this state? Will you trample on the constitutional right to protest on behalf of the people?” he questioned.

Stressing that the YSRCP’s protest was aimed at protecting public health and the health security of the poor, Jagan accused the TDP alliance of engaging in scams and selling government medical colleges, assets belonging to generations of people.

“Should no one question you? If people raise their voice, will you crush them?” the former Chief Minister asked.

Further, Jagan questioned the TDP government’s audacity in unleashing police violence on YSRCP MLCs who were protesting outside the Legislative Assembly.

“Will you even attack media representatives who are covering this? What kind of monstrosity is this?” he asked.

Jagan highlighted that YSRCP leaders, along with the youth and students, have shown courage despite the ruling alliance’s intimidation.

Congratulating everyone who participated in the protests, the YSRCP president wrote, “Standing with the people, we have successfully organized protest programs both in the Legislative Council and within the premises of the medical colleges.”

Vowing to protect the health security of the poor and the interests of poor students, YS Jagan promised that the YSRCP’s fight will continue with even greater intensity until the decision to privatize medical colleges is withdrawn.