Cash for Vote Case: SC to Hear YSRCP MLA’s Plea to Name Naidu as Accused on Oct 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 4) will hear the plea of YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy who has requested the court to include the name of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the 2015 ‘Cash-for-vote’ scam case.

The petition will be taken up for hearing by a bench comprising Justice MM Sundaresh and Justice Sanjay Kumar on October 4. In his petition, Ramakrishna Reddy submitted that the name of the TDP leader Naidu repeatedly mentioned in the chargesheet filed by Telangana ACB special court and therefore his name must be included in this case. Earlier, the Mangalagiri MLA had stated that the ACB had allegedly failed to take the case to a logical conclusion.

The cash for vote case rocked Telangana when the then TDP MLA Revanth Reddy and two others were arrested by by ACB for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to TRS (now BRS) nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to cross-vote and help a TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the Legislative Council elections. Later, the ACB shared details with the court about a purported telephonic conversation between Naidu and Stephenson over the offer.

Also Read: TSRTC to Operate Over 5000 Special Buses for Bathukamma, Dasara Festivals

