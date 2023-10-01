TSRTC to Operate Over 5000 Special Buses for Bathukamma, Dasara Festivals

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to run 5,265 special buses from Hyderabad to different parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states to clear the festive rush during Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

According to RTC, the special buses will be operated between October 13 to 25. The passengers will be able to make advance reservations in 536 special buses.

As the people of the Telugu states will celebrate Saddula Bathukamma ( October 22), Maha Navami (October 23) and Dasara festival (October 24), the RTC has decided to add special buses to various routes within the state and for inter-state routes.

The special buses will originate from both Hyderabad and Secunderabad from various bus stands such as MGBS (Imlibun), CBS, JBS as well as KPHB colony, Uppal X Roads, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Aramghar X Roads etc. for the festivals.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the state transporter’s plans for the convenience of bus passengers for the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

దసరా పండుగకు ప్రయాణికులను క్షేమంగా, సురక్షితంగా గమ్యస్థానాలను చేర్చేందుకు #TSRTC అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తోంది. బతుకమ్మ, దసరాకు సొంతూళ్లకు వెళ్లే వారి సౌకర్యార్థం 5265 ప్రత్యేక బస్సులను ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని ప్లాన్ చేసింది. అక్టోబర్ 13 నుంచి 25వ తేది వరకు ఈ ప్రత్యేక బస్సులు ప్రయాణికులకు… — VC Sajjanar - MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) October 1, 2023

The passengers who are looking to make advance reservations can do so by visiting the official website tsrtconline.in. If they require further information on these special buses, they may also reach out to the TSRTC call center on these numbers — 040-69440000, 040-23450033.

