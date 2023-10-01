KTR Unveils Docu-film Portraying Sacrifices of Telangana Youth for Separate Statehood 

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Sunday launched the documentary film ‘Amara Jyothi’, which pays homage to the sacrifices made by the Telangana martyrs.

The 10-minute docu-film unveiled by KTR portrays the courage and determination of the martyrs who persevered in their struggle for a separate Telangana from 1969 to the formation of the new Telugu state.

After releasing the ‘Amara Jyothi’, KTR said the documentary would give a touching account of the sacrifices of the youth who laid down their lives for the cause of a separate statehood. He said everyone should watch it.

He commended the MLC Deshapathi Srinivas and the documentary filmmaker B Purnachander for making a docu-film on the struggles and sacrifices during the Telangana movement. He encouraged more such documentaries on the subject.

Also Read: PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana

