BR Naidu Video Leak: Perni Nani Fires Satires at TTD Chairman

NTR district YSRCP president and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) stated that TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu must immediately resign from his post following the emergence of obscene videos linked to him. Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Perni Nani said that when devotees across the state are demanding accountability, it is unacceptable for the Chairman to hold a press meet and declare that he is neither afraid nor shaken. He said such behaviour shows moral decline and disregard for the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

Perni Nani stated that the moment the videos surfaced, B.R. Naidu should have taken moral responsibility and resigned instead of claiming that he has maintained a 30-year relationship and that he would step down only if the Chief Minister asks him to. He said every Hindu considers it a blessing to serve Lord Venkateswara even for a single day, and therefore anyone holding the position of Chairman of the sacred Tirumala temple must conduct himself with strict discipline, devotion and integrity.

Nani criticised Naidu for stating publicly that his personal conduct is his own matter and questioning what loss was caused to society, saying such remarks are inappropriate for a person occupying such a sacred post. Perni Nani further said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should have ensured immediate resignation instead of allowing complaints to be filed claiming the videos are “deep fake.” He concluded that speaking carelessly while holding such a revered position shows that the Chairman has forfeited moral authority to continue in office.