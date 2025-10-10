Big Relief for Chevireddy Mohith Reddy in Liquor Case

YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy received a major relief in the ongoing illegal liquor case when the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail on Friday. The court also issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government and postponed further proceedings by four weeks.

Mohith Reddy and his father, former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, had been named as accused A-39 and A-38, respectively. Bhaskar Reddy was arrested on June 18 and is currently in Vijayawada jail under judicial remand. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) alleged that Mohith Reddy had transported large sums of illicit liquor money using official vehicles.

Earlier, Mohith Reddy had approached the High Court seeking relief, but his petition was not granted. He then moved the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail. Senior advocates argued on Mohith Reddy’s behalf, while Mukul Rohatgi, Siddharth Luthra, and Siddharth Agarwal represented the AP government.

The two-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath heard the case. Mohith Reddy’s lawyers contended that the money was recovered from a car registered in his name and that he was being targeted for arrest unfairly. While the government lawyers opposed the plea, the bench, agreeing with Mohith Reddy’s arguments, granted anticipatory bail, providing him temporary relief in the case.

This marks a significant development in the high-profile liquor racket investigation, giving Mohith Reddy temporary reprieve from arrest while the legal proceedings continue.