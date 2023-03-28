AMARAVATI: Country Director of World Bank Auguste Tano Kouamé congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for setting an example in governance, for the best education and best medical practices. He said World Bank is funding 22 states and they can take Andhra Pradesh as a role model and assured all cooperation and support for the development of the state. Augustie Tsno Kouame, made the remarks during a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Auguste was visiting the state for the first time and an eight-member World Bank delegation team had come to review the projects implemented in the State with the WB support. The meeting was held at the camp office and reviewed three world bank funded projects including Strengthening of Public Health sector, SALT(Edu) AP Irrigation Transformation Project.

The Chief Minister briefed the revolutionary changes made in Education, Health, and Agriculture sectors and asked the delegation to conduct a comprehensive study on them and requested their support not only financially, but also in the implementation of best practices and use of Technology. He also spoke about renovation work in government schools among other initiatives. He said the international development bank has been partnering with the state for a long time.

Praising the Chief Minister for his governance schemes in various fields, Kouame said the state government is showcasing how governments should render services to people in an exemplary manner. The World Bank will partner with the Andhra Pradesh government to turn it into a high-income state just like the country (India) by 2047, a World Bank official stated.

Vanukuru village clinic in #AndhraPradesh provides last mile mother & child healthcare services to thousands in rural areas. Women access qualified doctors & nurses in person & online. 10k such clinics make AP a leader in #health access: Auguste Kouame, WB India Country Director. pic.twitter.com/i3aGbwSo0z — World Bank India (@WorldBankIndia) March 27, 2023

Telemedicine in healthcare, online services, healthcare at the doorstep of people and encouraging self-help groups (SHGs) were also appreciated and Kouame noted that AP is one of the states with the highest growth rate, which is greater than the growth rate at the national level as well. He also observed that the World Bank programmes in the state are progressing well.

