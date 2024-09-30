Chandrababu's diversion tactics exposed: YSRCP Leaders call for accountability

YSRCP strongly criticizied Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his diversionary tactics and false propaganda in the state.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Sunday, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas questioned the undue focus on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the adulteration of ghee at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He argued that if there were clear evidence of adulteration, a direct case should have been filed instead of creating unnecessary hype. Vellampalli said CM Naidu has been spreading false propaganda about the purity of TTD laddus and warned that Naidu would eventually face consequences for misleading the public.

Vellampalli also criticized Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, stating that he has been using his spiritual fast as a distraction to cover up for Naidu’s false claims. He highlighted the contradiction of Kalyan claiming to champion "Sanatana Dharma" while continuing to wear shoes and act in films during his penance.

Speaking to media in Vishakapatnam, former minister Gudivada Amarnath echoed these sentiments, stating that CM Naidu is relying on diversion tactics to mislead the public, especially in relation to the TTD ghee scandal. He challenged Naidu to request a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court’s purview if he truly had genuine intentions. Instead, Amarnath claimed that Naidu was hiding behind SIT inquiries out of fear of a proper investigation. He also criticized the current government's lack of focus on public issues, pointing out that while prices were soaring, the government was prioritizing bureaucratic transfers.

Speaking to the media in Kadapa, Former MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy further condemned Naidu’s leadership, stating that his government came to power through EVM manipulation and was focused on looting rather than governance. He demanded a white paper on the state's rising debts and criticized Naidu’s handling of the Vijayawada floods, warning that both public and divine retribution would soon follow.

All three leaders called for transparency and accountability from Naidu, urging the public to see through his diversion tactics and focus on real issues affecting the state.