AP Rains: Mother-Son Duo Among Four Killed in Annamayya District

In a tragic incident on Friday night, four people were swept away by floodwaters in Rayachoti, Annamayya district. Their bodies were later recovered from a sewer, located nearly two kilometers from the spot where they were initially carried away by the strong currents. Among the victims were a mother and her seven-year-old son, marking the incident as particularly heart-wrenching for the local community.

Reports indicate that the floods were caused by incessant and unusually heavy rainfall in Rayachoti, which residents described as unprecedented. The deceased have been identified as Sheikh Munni, Sheikh M. Ilyas, Ganesh, and Yamini. According to accounts, Munni had stepped out of her house in the SM Colony area of Rayachoti town around 8 pm to fetch a candle during a power cut. Tragically, a stone slab covering a drainage channel in front of her house gave way, causing her and her young son to fall into the heavily flowing drain.

YS Jagan Extends Condolences

In response to the incident, YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the deaths. Conveying his condolences, he urged the State government to provide all possible support to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each family and personally contributed an additional Rs 1 lakh to assist them during this difficult time.

The tragedy has left the Rayachoti community in mourning and highlighted the urgent need for improved drainage safety in flood-prone areas.

Heavy rains are anticipated in Kurnool, Nandyal, Satya Sai, Annamayya, Tirupati, YSR Kadapa under the influence of the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.