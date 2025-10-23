AP Rains: Holiday Tomorrow, October 24, In These Districts

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing heavy rainfall across multiple districts due to successive low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. Districts such as Chittoor, Tirupati, Anakapalle, Eluru, P.G., NTR, joint East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram have reported intense downpours since morning.

Anticipating continued heavy rains on Friday, P.G. Collector Nagarani has declared a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centers.

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The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that the ongoing low-pressure systems, combined with a new surface cyclonic circulation forming over the southern Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, could trigger another low-pressure system on October 24. This may further intensify rainfall across the state, particularly in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts. Residents have been advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that the current low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu and southern interior Karnataka is weakening and will gradually move toward southern interior Karnataka over the next 24 hours. Despite this, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts, with particularly heavy showers in Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Chittoor.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued warnings of strong coastal winds blowing at 30–50 km/h and urged people to avoid old or structurally weak buildings.

Meanwhile, the surface cyclonic circulation over the southern Andaman Sea, rising up to 5.8 km in height, is expected to move west-northwest and intensify, resulting in widespread rainfall across the state.

During a video conference from Dubai, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and instructed government agencies to remain alert. He directed NDRF and SDRF teams to be deployed to flood-prone areas and emphasized coordinated efforts among revenue, disaster management, police, irrigation, municipal, R&B, and electricity departments.

Authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety guidelines as heavy rains continue to affect Andhra Pradesh.

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