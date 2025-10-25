AP Rains: Cyclone Montha Threat Looms Large, Holidays for Schools Likely

The state of Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as meteorologists warn that a low-pressure system formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Montha by October 27.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to evolve into a depression today, deepen further into a deep depression by October 26, and attain full cyclonic-storm status (named “Montha”) by Monday morning.

In Andhra Pradesh, coastal and Rayalaseema regions are likely to bear the brunt of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48-72 hours, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast in some districts by October 28. Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts have been specifically flagged for heavy to very heavy rain.

Wind gusts off the south Andhra coast are predicted to reach 35-45 kmph (gusting up to 55-kmph) during this period, with fishermen strongly advised not to venture into the seas from October 25 onward.

Given the uncertainty in the exact landfall location and track of Cyclone Montha, authorities across Andhra Pradesh are mobilising disaster-response teams, clearing drainage systems, and urging residents of low-lying areas to be vigilant.

Severe Cyclone Threat For Andhra Pradesh

A major weather system could impact the state from October 26 to October 28, peaking on October 28.

Expect heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially over the coastal belt and Rayalaseema.

Possible extremely heavy downpours in isolated districts, raising risks of flooding, waterlogging, and infrastructure disruptions.

Wind conditions may remain moderate but can hamper coastal fishing, shipping, and surface travel.

Residents, especially in vulnerable zones (coastal, riverine, low-lying), should monitor updates from IMD and follow local advisory instructions.