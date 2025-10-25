Kurnool Bus Accident: Biker Shivashankar's Video Sparks Controversy

The Kurnool bus accident case has taken a new turn after the arrest of the driver, Laxmiah, and the emergence of a video featuring the biker, Shivashankar, which has raised fresh questions about what might have caused the tragedy. The video, recorded at a fuel station, shows Shivashankar struggling to balance himself and performing stunts on his motorbike shortly before the accident occurred.

The footage shows that around 2:20 a.m., Shivashankar and a friend stopped at a petrol pump. In the video, he appears unsteady and unable to balance properly. After refueling, he left on his bike, which skidded just a few seconds later. This has led to suspicions that Shivashankar might have been under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened.

Based on a witness complaint, police have booked the bus driver Laxmiah and his assistant Shivnarayan. Laxmiah has been arrested and charged with rash and negligent driving. The police are now examining all aspects of the incident, including the role of the biker and the actions of the bus driver leading up to the crash.

Shivnarayan, who was praised earlier for rescuing several passengers from the burning bus, has now come under scrutiny. His statements to the police have changed during the investigation. Initially, he said that the bus collided with another vehicle. Later, he claimed that the motorcycle was already lying on the road and that the bus driver may have accidentally driven over it.

Police are also investigating whether the bus owners pressured the drivers to alter their statements to avoid responsibility. The inquiry is ongoing, and officials are working to piece together the true sequence of events that led to the accident.

The Kurnool bus tragedy, which claimed 19 lives, remains under investigation. Authorities are determined to uncover the exact cause of the crash and hold those responsible accountable. The newly surfaced video and the shifting statements have complicated the case, but the police continue to pursue every lead to ensure justice for the victims.

Also read: Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Declares Half-Day Holiday on October 27, Full Day on October 28