Kurnool Bus Accident Heartbreak: Mother Visiting Daughter, Techie Returning From Diwali Holidays Killed

Outside Kurnool Government General Hospital, anxious families have spent hours in corridors and waiting rooms, hoping for confirmation about their missing loved ones after a private sleeper bus on the Hyderabad to Bengaluru route crashed and burst into flames around 3 am on Friday.

Among those waiting are the relatives of Philemon Baby and her son Kishore Kumar. Baby had travelled to Patancheru in Hyderabad to visit her daughter. Her son came from Bengaluru to take her back home. The two boarded the bus on Thursday night. Since news of the fire broke, the family has been desperately seeking updates, but they remain untraced.

The tragedy has also taken the lives of several young professionals who were returning to Bengaluru after Diwali holidays. Their families say they expected a routine early morning message confirming their arrival, not frantic calls from authorities. Some have travelled overnight across districts just to identify belongings or provide photographs to help with the process.

The injuries caused by the blaze have made identification extremely challenging. Officials say that many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, prompting them to rely on DNA matching and other forensic methods. This has stretched the wait for confirmation into long and painful hours for the families gathered there.

Survivors have described a sudden explosion and thick smoke filling the bus within seconds, leaving those in the rear with almost no chance to escape. Locals tried to help but flames spread too fast for any effective rescue.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about safety standards on luxury buses that ferry thousands each night across the region. Investigators are examining whether overspeeding, mechanical faults or safety lapses contributed to the horrific incident. Transport experts have long warned that poor maintenance and emergency exits blocked by sleeper conversions are common problems that need urgent attention.

For the families staring at hospital doors, policy discussions feel distant. Their only focus is on receiving clear and timely information so they can take their loved ones home. The wait continues, with every passing moment marked by a mix of hope and fear.