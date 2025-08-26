AP Rains: August 26 School Holiday Declared in Vizag, Srikakulam, Araku and Vizianagaram?

Massive rain warning was issued in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next 48 hours, as the LPA effect will likely continue until the 27th of August. Weather experts on social media predict extreme rainfall between 150–200 mm for areas like Vizag, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Araku.

Some say that the intensity of rainfall could even touch 250 mm. IMD's prediction also comes in line with what the experts are saying, and in all likelihood, residents of the aforementioned areas must brace themselves for a rough couple of days. Schools will most likely be closed in all of the above areas, and offices are hereby advised to provide work-from-home (WFH) facilities for employees unless mandatory.

Owing to the low pressure, the coastal areas of Vizag are already witnessing the presence of rough seas. It's being reported that the city of Visakhapatnam is already receiving heavy rainfall, and by morning, only a few areas of Vizag could witness rainfall in the range of 50–100 mm.

Even though no official statement has been given by authorities over public and private educational institutions being given a holiday for 26th August, the same will likely happen by morning, as massive rains have already started.

Students will have to wait till an official note comes from local authorities, but in all likelihood, the same will be issued, declaring Tuesday a holiday owing to incessant rains in Vizag, Srikakulam, and other areas.