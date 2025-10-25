AP Rains: 3 Days School Holidays Due to Cyclone Montha!

With Cyclone Montha strengthening over the Bay of Bengal, authorities in Andhra Pradesh have moved into alert mode and announced school holidays in three districts as a precautionary measure. Officials say the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students amid forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds in coastal and adjoining regions.

All schools in Krishna district will remain closed on October 27, 28 and 29. In East Godavari and Annamayya districts, holidays have been announced for October 27 and 28. District administrations have instructed parents to make sure children stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel while adverse weather conditions continue.

Authorities have also deployed monitoring teams to assess ground impact, including waterlogging and potential disruptions to transportation routes. Weather threats are expected to intensify over the next few days, prompting officials to stay prepared for rapid response.

With warnings still active and rainfall likely to expand to more areas, there is a strong possibility that additional districts may issue similar holiday orders. State officials are urging residents to follow official alerts closely and cooperate with safety guidelines.

Cyclone Montha’s movement will determine further policy decisions, and updates from the administration are expected frequently as the situation evolves.