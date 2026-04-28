AP Petrol Crisis Artificial to Loot People: YS Jagan Fires at Chandrababu Naidu Govt

In a blistering attack that lays bare the deepening crisis on the ground, AP former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of engineering an “artificial fuel shortage” to benefit a nexus of dealers and coalition leaders. His remarks, posted on X, are not just political rhetoric—they echo what lakhs of citizens across Andhra Pradesh are already experiencing: dry petrol bunks, long queues, and a government that appears either unwilling or incapable of responding.

A Crisis Manufactured, Not Natural

Jagan’s core allegation is stark: there is no real supply disruption. Neighboring states—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana—continue to function without any visible fuel distress. Tankers are moving, pumps are operational, and supply chains remain intact.

So why is Andhra Pradesh gasping?

As per the former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the answer lies in a calculated game. Dealers, anticipating a post-election price hike, are allegedly hoarding fuel. More explosively, he claims this hoarding is not happening in isolation—but with the tacit support of political leadership within the ruling coalition.

If true, this is not mismanagement—it is manipulation.

The Pattern: From Seeds to Fuel

This isn’t the first time such allegations have surfaced. Jagan points to a recurring pattern under the current regime—scarcity in essential commodities like seeds, fertilizers, urea, and even cooking gas. Each time, shortages mysteriously emerge, prices fluctuate, and traders benefit.

Now, petrol and diesel appear to have joined that list.

The implication is serious: governance is being replaced by opportunistic economics, where crisis becomes a tool rather than a challenge to solve.

Government’s Silence, People’s Burden

What makes the situation more troubling is the alleged lack of decisive action. Jagan claims that instead of conducting a comprehensive review or cracking down on hoarding, the government is resorting to “backchannel management” and selective leaks.

Meanwhile, the official narrative—that panic buying has led to increased demand—appears increasingly unconvincing on the ground. Citizens are not stockpiling fuel out of luxury; they are scrambling out of fear.

And fear, in this case, is being fueled by uncertainty and administrative inertia.

Farmers Pay the Price

The worst-hit are not urban commuters, but farmers—once again pushed to the edge by policy failure.

The Rabi harvest season is at a critical juncture. Harvesting machines require between 100 to 160 liters of diesel per day. With supplies drying up, these machines are falling silent in the fields. Crops risk damage. Timelines are collapsing.

Aquaculture farmers, a backbone of Andhra’s rural economy, are equally affected. Aerators that sustain fish and shrimp farming run on diesel. Without it, entire livelihoods are at stake.

This is no longer just a fuel crisis—it is an agrarian emergency in the making.

A Government on the Defensive

Jagan’s post goes beyond criticism—it is a direct warning. If the situation is not corrected immediately, he says, the people will deliver a political response.

That warning should not be dismissed lightly.

Because when essential services break down, when farmers suffer losses, and when daily life is disrupted, public anger does not remain confined to social media. It spills onto the streets—and eventually, into the ballot box.

The Larger Question

At its heart, this crisis raises a fundamental question:

Is Andhra Pradesh facing a supply issue—or a governance issue?

If fuel is available in neighboring states but scarce within AP, the problem is not external. It is internal. It points to systemic failure—or worse, systemic collusion.

Either way, the responsibility rests squarely with the government led by Chandrababu Naidu.

Finally

The fuel crisis in Andhra Pradesh is no longer a logistical glitch. It is a test of credibility, accountability, and intent.

If the allegations of artificial scarcity hold even partial truth, it signals a dangerous shift—from governance for the people to governance for profit.

And in that scenario, the real cost is not just paid at the petrol bunk—but across farms, fisheries, and households struggling to keep moving.