AP People Betrayed By Chandrababu Naidu-Led Coalition Government

YSRCP Anantapur District President and former MP Ananta Venkatarami Reddy unleashed a blistering attack on the TDP-led coalition government, calling it “a super hit in deceiving people and a super flop in delivering promises.” He said that in just fifteen months, the government has thrived on false promises, broken commitments, and dismantled welfare systems.

He dismissed the so-called “Vijayotsava Sabha” in Anantapur as nothing more than a spectacle of propaganda and self-praise. “They boast of fully implementing the so-called ‘Super Six’ promises, but not a single one has been delivered,” he said. Key pledges such as unemployment allowance, 20 lakh jobs, financial aid for girl children, and pensions for SC, ST, BC, and minority communities remain on paper. Nearly four lakh existing pensions have been cut, and no new ones sanctioned. The poor were denied house sites. The volunteer system was scrapped, along with the Rs. 10,000 honorarium. The doorstep ration delivery system was dismantled, pushing citizens back into ration queues.

He accused the government of failing to protect state interests, citing its inaction on Vizag Steel Plant and lack of pressure on the Prime Minister. In Anantapur, critical demands like water for Baeravanidibba, Peruru project, and Madakasira branch canal were ignored. He alleged that the government medical college, established under YSRCP, is being pushed into privatization instead of being completed under public control.

On irrigation, he said Rayalaseema projects have been abandoned. “Handri-Neeva was reduced from 40 TMC to 5 TMC under Chandrababu, before YSR revived it. Galeru-Nagari was left incomplete until YSR accelerated works. Reservoirs like Gollapalli, Srinivasapuram, Jeedipalli, and Adavipalli were realized only under YSR’s leadership, laying the foundation for industries like Kia and turning Anantapur into a fruit bowl. Chandrababu is now falsely claiming credit for them,” he said.

Reddy further alleged that law and order has collapsed, with liquor, sand, and soil mafias running unchecked, crimes against women and children on the rise, and opposition leaders being harassed with false cases. “In just 15 months, debts of Rs. 2 lakh crores were piled up. Electricity tariffs were hiked. Employees were denied PRC and DA arrears. Farmers were denied MSP. Education and health are being systematically dismantled and privatized,” he charged.

He said Janasena and BJP have been reduced to cheerleaders for Chandrababu, never questioning his governance failures. “The coalition’s silence on TDP MLA Daggubati Prasad’s derogatory remarks against NTR’s family exposes their hypocrisy,” he added.

“This is a government that values the ‘Red Book’ more than Ambedkar’s Constitution. If such betrayal continues, public revolt is inevitable,” Reddy warned.