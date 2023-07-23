AP Minister Botcha Satyanarayana Schools Pawan Kalyan Over Tweet

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday refuted the claims of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan over teacher shortage in government schools.

The Jana Sena chief had tweeted on Saturday that there were no government teachers in schools and also criticised the state government’s move by tying up with the ed-tech firm Byju’s for providing quality education to poor students.

The YSRCP minister disagreed with the claims made by Pawan Kalyan and schooled the opposition leader in a long tweet.

“Dear @PawanKalyan , from today onwards I'll take your tuitions but my only condition is that you promise to do your homework! Today's assignment is to go through these 7 lessons thoroughly!,” Botcha Satyanarayana tweeted.

In the tweet, the Education minister attempted to explain the issue in seven lessons. He also said the Jana Sena leader could have done a ‘basic google search’ to know the details of the 5 lakh Tablet PCs meant for the students.

Also Read: Telangana Congress Stages Protest Against BJP Govt Over Manipur Crisis

